Jio Platforms Stake Acquisition by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings Gets CCI Approval

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has accepted the acquisition of 9.99 % stake in Jio Platforms by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings LLC. The approval comes months after the deal received public in April. It not too long ago got here below an antitrust overview by the regulator. As per the phrases of the deal introduced by Reliance Industries, the father or mother firm of Jio Platforms, Facebook would make investments Rs. 43,574 crores in Jio. Both corporations additionally partnered for Reliance’s e-commerce market JioMart that’s aimed to tackle Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart within the nation.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the CCI revealed the approval of the Jio Platforms acquisition by Facebook’s Jaadhu Holdings. The deal got here below the antitrust overview final week — almost two months after it grew to become public on April 22.

The CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta informed Bloomberg in an interview that the regulator seems to be to stop misuse of information in all of the offers it assesses. He, nonetheless, did not present any timeline for the choice.

Neither Reliance Industries nor Facebook revealed involvement of Jaadhu Holdings on the time of publicly asserting the acquisition in April. However, a discover order on the CCI divulged that it’s a newly integrated firm, wholly owned by Facebook, fashioned in March this 12 months “under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States”. The subsidiary was touted to not interact “in any business in India or anywhere in the world” previous to the Jio deal. The discover additionally emphasised that the proposed transaction between Jio and Facebook “does not alter the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market”.

In lower than two months, Jio has raised Rs. 1,15,693.95 crores by promoting its complete 24.70 % stake to world corporations together with Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, and L Catterton. This additionally contains the acquisition made by Facebook’s Jaadhu and the latest 2.three % stake being acquired by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) at Rs. 11,367 crores simply final week.

