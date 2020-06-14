Jio Platforms Gets Rs. 6,441.3 Crores Investment From TPG and L Catterton

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries raised a total of Rs. 6,441.3 crores ($847 million) from the sale of two stakes in its digital unit Jio Platforms, the group said on Saturday.

Global investment firm TPG will obtain a 0.93 percent stake for Rs. 4,546.80 crores ($598 million), while private equity firm L Catterton will get a 0.39 % stake for Rs. 1,894.50 crores ($249 million), Reliance said.

Controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has sold just over 22 percent of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook, securing $13.72 billion in eight weeks.

“Jio is a disruptive industry leader that is empowering small businesses and consumers across India by providing them with critical, high-quality digital services,” TPG co-CEO Jim Coulter said in a statement.

With significantly more than $79 billion of assets under management, TPG is definitely an investor in technology organizations including Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify.

L Catterton, that includes a partnership with French luxury group LVMH and investment firm Groupe Arnault, specializes in consumer-focused brands.

The investments in Jio Platforms, which comprises Reliance’s telecoms arm Jio Infocomm and its music and video streaming apps, provide the unit an enterprise value of $67.87 billion, Reliance said.

Jio Infocomm is India’s biggest telecoms firm by subscribers, with increased than 376 million users. It has forced out several rivals and driven consolidation in the sector since entering the market in 2016 with free voice services and cut-price data.

The Jio Platforms deals, along with a $7 billion share sale, can help Reliance meet its target of settling $21.4 billion of net debt by the finish of the entire year, according to the company.

