Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report

Jio is providing free further information to choose customers in India as soon as once more. This free information credit score of 2GB per day excessive pace information comes with a validity of 5 days. Jio could also be providing this little shock to ease the woes of shoppers in the course of the coronavirus lockdown. The firm did roll out an identical provide in April as nicely whereby 2GB day by day free information was supplied with a validity of 4 days to choose shoppers. Jio just lately additionally up to date its “Work From Home” add-on packs with 30 days validity. Earlier, the add-on packs had been legitimate so long as the prevailing base pay as you go plan. However, the operator determined to revise them to add validity no matter the bottom plan.

Just a few customers have posted on the OnlyTech boards that their Jio accounts have been credited with the 2GB day by day information add-on pack free of charge. The two customers who’ve posted on the boards have acquired 2GB of excessive pace information per day with a validity of 5 days. This allows customers to bask in 10GB of complete further information free of charge for 5 days. There is not any sample that Jio is following for this free information credit score, and some customers at random are receiving it.

It is value noting that the 2GB day by day high-speed information allocation is supplied as well as to the prevailing information quota. This signifies that you will get the extra information over and above the info accessible by means of your present Jio pay as you go plan. You can verify the credit score of the 2GB day by day high-speed information profit in your Jio connection by going by means of the My Plans part of the MyJio app. The further information is accessible underneath the Jio Data Pack title — alongside your present plan advantages. To reiterate, solely a choose variety of customers are receiving it for now.

As talked about, this is not the primary time when Jio has supplied further free 2GB day by day high-speed information to choose customers. Apart from providing it in April, the operator has supplied an identical profit in 2018 underneath the Jio Celebrations Pack as nicely.

To provide some respite to subscribers in the course of the pandemic, Jio Phone customers obtained 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS messages free of charge till April 17. It even launched the JioPOS Lite app permitting common clients to recharge for others and earn fee.

