Jio Launches Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days

Jio has added a Rs. 999 pay as you go recharge plan to its portfolio with 3GB day by day high-speed knowledge for 84 days. The new quarterly pay as you go plan by the telecom operator sits alongside the Rs. 599 and Rs. 555 pay as you go recharge plans that supply day by day high-speed knowledge advantages of 2GB and 1.5GB, respectively. Jio has additionally supplied extra advantages by way of the Rs. 999 pay as you go recharge plan, together with limitless voice calls to different Jio customers and landline numbers in addition to 100 SMS messages per day.

The Jio.com website has listed the brand new Rs. 999 Jio pay as you go recharge plan beneath the operator’s 3GB knowledge per day packs – alongside the prevailing Rs. 349 pay as you go plan that comes with a validity of 28 days. Customers also can recharge their accounts with the brand new plan immediately by way of the MyJio app or utilizing a third-party web site or app resembling Google Pay or Paytm.

Rs. 999 Jio pay as you go recharge plan advantages

As per the web itemizing that has first spotted by OnlyTech, the Rs. 999 Jio pay as you go recharge plan consists of 3GB of high-speed knowledge every day all through the validity of 84 days. Customers will get knowledge connectivity at 64Kbps velocity upon exceeding the 3GB allocation. The new plan additionally has limitless Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling advantages. Additionally, it comes bundled with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. The Rs. 999 pay as you go plan by Jio additionally has 100 SMS messages per day. Furthermore, Jio has provided a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

With the arrival of the Rs. 999 pay as you go plan, Jio has a complete of three pay as you go plans with 84 days validity. The operator, as talked about, already has the Rs. 599 pay as you go plan that provides 2GB high-speed day by day knowledge and the Rs. 399 pay as you go plan with 1.5GB high-speed knowledge per day for 84 days. Both current plans embrace limitless Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 3,000 minutes for non-Jio voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plans even have a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio did have the Rs. 999 pay as you go plan in earlier days with a complete of 60GB high-speed knowledge allocation for 90 days. However, the operator discontinued that plan.

