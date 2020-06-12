Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details

Jio Fiber subscribers will now get free one-year Amazon Prime subscription, furthermore to all the other benefits. The annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime is Rs. 999, but Jio Fiber clients on Gold and above broadband plans will get access to all Amazon Prime benefits for no extra cost. Prime Video that’s a key section of Prime benefits alongside Prime Music, is available being an app on Jio set-top box. Its content catalogue includes originals like Four More Shots Please!, Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Mirzapur, The Boys, and others.

Existing Jio Fiber subscribers can activate the annual Amazon Prime subscription by signing to their Amazon account or develop a new Amazon account through their Jio Set-top box. They may also activate it by logging in utilising the MyJio app or Jio.com. Only Jio Fiber Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans get this year-long free subscription benefit. Jio Fiber Silver and Jio Fiber Bronze plans subscribers are not entitled to this offer and they will need to recharge with Jio Fiber Gold to avail the free subscription.

Jio Fiber Gold is priced at Rs. 1,299 per month also it currently provides a total of just one,250GB of data monthly, thanks to the lockdown double data benefits. If the annual subscription of the plan is availed, then a data benefits go up to 1,750GB. Similarly, the Jio Fiber Diamond plan costs Rs. 2,499 monthly, the Jio Fiber Platinum plan is priced at Rs. 3,999 per month, and the Jio Fiber Titanium plan is priced at Rs. 8,499 per month. All of those plans supply to 15,000GB worth of monthly data benefits, given the annual subscription clause is met with. The Platinum and Titanium plans supply to 1Gbps network speed. All Jio Fiber plans offer free voice calling to any place in India aswell.

Rival Airtel also offers annual Amazon Prime subscription with most of its broadband plans. All plans priced above Rs. 999 include free annual Amazon Prime subscription. The most expensive plan, priced at Rs. 3,999 per month, offers unlimited Internet, up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, annual Amazon Prime subscription, and free Zee5 Premium subscription as well.

“Our partnership with Amazon Prime Video opens up a new world of entertainment for Jio Fiber customers, Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy, Jio, said in a statement. “Jio continues to provide an enriched experience to its customers and this tie-up enable Jio Fiber users avail one year of Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost.”

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent it self? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.

Affiliate links could be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.