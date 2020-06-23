Jio Fiber Outage Hits Subscribers in North India, Internet Down for Over 24 Hours

Jio Fiber clients are complaining of their broadband connection being down since June 22 afternoon. The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that clients in certain cities in North India have now been affected. Jio Fiber users have been raising complaints with Jio Care on Twitter about the outage. Many users be determined by the Internet all day for working from home and online schooling these days. At the time of writing, a few users were still experiencing dilemmas with their Jio Fiber connection.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that customers in a few cities in North India are facing outages. Judging by the complaints on JioCare Twitter handle, users in cities like Lucknow, Ludhiana, Dehradhun, Delhi NCR are affected.

“Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue steadily to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued clients in some areas,” a Reliance Jio Infocomm spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

@JioCare @reliancejio It has been 20hrs and no restoration of jio fibre , even no single point contact to complain. Toll-free number can be as useless as all other mediums to contact jio. Why u people work like this??.

Atleast BSNL,MTNL have an effective fault lodging process. Useless — Maninder Sareen (@sareen_maninder) June 23, 2020

@JioCare Hi Team Jio, i will be trying to contact your support Team although not getting any response so when tried on live chat im again not getting any response se. My internet is down from past 2 hours and since it is Work from your home going on i can’t work on all — Ajay Singh (@ajay_singh1992) June 22, 2020

@JioCare Internet is not working since yesterday, I was told that entire delhi ncr internet is down and will be working from 8 pm however now next even now it is not working. — Manish Gupta (@manish_gupta11) June 23, 2020

@JioCare Trying to get in touch with customer service since 2 days with no success. No internet is there since 2 days, facing severe problems throughout work from home, need immediate assistance. I live in Lucknow. — Preshit (@Preshit88298775) June 23, 2020

Jio has not offered any clarity on if the Jio Fiber outage issue will be fixed, or why you have it. Several users have complained to JioCare since yesterday, however they still haven’t any connectivity . Some even declare that they have not been able to have in touch with the support team, and the phone call centre number is unanswered, with wait time for as long as 15 minutes. The live chat feature made available from Jio Fiber users also does not appear to elicit any response for some subscribers.

The network outage for longer when compared to a day is just a cause of big worry for many Jio Fiber subscribers, as a few customers remain working from home and depend on the Internet heavily due to social distancing measures.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.