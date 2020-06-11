Jio SecureID is the latest service by Reliance Jio as the telco expands in new digital businesses. As its name suggests, the brand new product by the company is made as a digital authentication and authorisation system to let users log in to apps and websites using a single identity. This sounds much like systems including “Sign in with Apple” and Google’s sign-in approach. However, Jio seems to take its development a step further by adding Aadhaar verification. The new offering happens to be in a testing phase and has been provided for Reliance Group employees, though it would sooner or later reach customers — exactly like other Jio offerings.

As per the facts available on the Jio site, Jio SecureID “uses a highly secure patented technology wherein your passwords or PINs are not stored anywhere.” The company claims that the system cannot be hacked. It uses two different four- and six-digit PINs, where six-digit PINs will be used to authenticate high value transactions.

The FAQ page on the Jio site shows that the brand new system has initially been implemented on the Reliance Group Employee Self Service “ESS” portal. However, you will find plans to create it across all Reliance apps and portals in the coming days. The system happens to be in beta testing for Reliance employees, though the FAQ page says that it is aimed to be properly used on any apps or websites in the future.

A query provided for Jio for a touch upon the launch of Jio SecureID did not elicit a response during publishing this story. The development was first reported by a Jio-focussed blog Jio Recharge News.

How does Jio SecureID work?

Jio SecureID can be obtained for beta testing via an Android and iOS app. Once users download the app, it’ll ask them to select their mobile number for creating a JioID account. The number can be in line with the Jio network or any telecom service. This implies that the system isn’t meant designed for Jio users.

After the quantity has been selected on the Jio SecureID app, it will send an OTP and then ask users to scan the leading and straight back of their Aadhaar card. This will allow the device to capture Aadhaar details along with the mobile number of the users registering for the unique login ID. The app will ask to record a 20-second video by reading a message displayed on the screen.

The video message will undoubtedly be used to greatly help maintain the rule of providing a single Jio SecureID to each user and make sure that a single person won’t have two Jio SecureIDs, according to the details on the FAQ page.

Scope of Jio SecureID

Reliance Jio has various services besides its telecom network under Jio Platforms that all would start using Jio SecureID. In the immediate past, the company brought JioMart as its grocery delivery service. It was also spotted having a video conferencing solution in the works that is called JioMeet. Similarly, there is JioSaavn as the company’s own music streaming service. All they are likely to get a Jio SecureID integration.

In addition to Jio’s own products, the company already has Facebook as one of its key investors up to speed that may embrace Jio SecureID over time for the platforms. Jio is also in plans to produce Jio SecureID available for Jio Phone users — besides its initial testing on Android and iOS devices. This implies that it would reach a large numbers of users with time.

A privacy policy has been in place that seems quite standard. It says that the private information collected through Jio SecureID could be shared with third parties and external organisations or individuals.

Jio’s growth from going beyond a telecom operator in India and building a digital empire has attracted investments worth Rs. 97,885.65 crores from seven distinct investors in the past two months, most abundant in recent funding of Rs. 5,683.50 originated from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). These investments would help the company further enhance its presence and bring technologies like Jio SecureID to the masses.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that each Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.