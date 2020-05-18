Jio Aims for 2 Crore+ Customer Households for Its GigaFiber Service

Reliance Industries (RIL) is aiming to take Jio Fiber to greater than 2 crore households, the corporate stated in a company presentation filed with Bombay Stock Exchange. The firm additionally stated that it’s concentrating on 99 p.c inhabitants protection with the fibre-broadband service. The presentation was filed by the corporate on Friday the place it gave a glimpse of its imaginative and prescient for the longer term. It additionally talked about that it’s planning to focus on 5 crore-plus households for its cable networks DEN and Hathway.

Jio Fiber was first introduced in 2018 as Jio GigaFiber and was stated to supply default 1Gbps broadband Internet speeds to the customers. However, in August 2019, it turned obvious that the title of the service could be Jio Fiber with a base pace of 100Mbps however with costlier plans with 1Gbps of pace as properly. The target of 2 crore plus households for Jio Fiber is sort of formidable as the corporate’s broadband service had simply 8.four lakh subscribers on the finish of January.

If taking a look at clients receiving Gigabits speeds, the goal seems even farther. In truth, even the whole variety of wired broadband (>512Kbps obtain pace) clients in India has not crossed the 2 crore mark but. While the corporate had entered into the 4G cell Internet area with an aggressive pricing mannequin, the identical cannot be held right for its wired broadband service. Therefore, it seems like the corporate should make plenty of efforts to attain its objective.

RIL additionally stated within the presentation that it’s planning to goal for greater than 5 crore cable goal households for its cable corporations DEN and Hathway. Reliance acquired a 66 p.c stake in Den Networks and a 51.three p.c stake in Hathway Cable and Datacom final 12 months.