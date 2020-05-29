Jinger Duggar Reveals 2019 Miscarriage, Announces Pregnancy: ‘We’re So Thankful’

Jinger Duggar is anticipating Baby No. 2!

The actuality star shared the excellent news to Instagram on Thursday. Alongside a pic of her child bump, she wrote:

“We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November!💕 Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

People reported that the 26-year-old is now 15 months alongside in her being pregnant with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Duggar, who’s already mother to Felicity, was thrilled by the announcement, telling the outlet:

“We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Along with the excellent news, the couple opened up about experiencing a miscarriage again within the fall of 2019. Jeremy defined:

“The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Jinger agreed, including:

“In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty.”

Now that they’re as soon as once more anticipating, Vuolo expressed pleasure and gratitude for “having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong”. Jinger additionally expressed her delight at sharing the information together with her toddler. She stated:

“We told her, but she doesn’t quite understand everything yet. Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby.’”

The Counting On star elaborated in her IG put up:

“The bond that sisters share is exclusive, and one I cherish on daily basis. After all these years, they’re nonetheless my finest pals! I’m glad God’s giving that reward for Felicity to get pleasure from. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll positively have our fingers full! But there’s nothing else we’d moderately carry 🤗❤️”

You can count on to get extra perception into the couple’s expertise on the brand new season of Counting On. For now although, congratulations are so as! Wishing the very best of luck to this rising household!