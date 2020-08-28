Jimmy Stewart’s daughter slams RNC speaker for comparing Trump to character father played in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

She continued, “Given that this beloved American classic is about decency, compassion, sacrifice and a fight against corruption, our family considers Ms. Harp’s analogy to be the height of hypocrisy and dishonesty.”

Harp, who is a board of advisers member for the Trump project, stated on Monday night, “George Bailey is given a great gift: The chance to see what the world would be like without him. Tonight, Mr. President, we’d like to give you that same gift.”

She likewise stated that Trump’s 2016 election challenger Hillary Clinton was a “crooked Mr. — or I should say a crooked Mrs. — Potter with no hope of escape except death itself.”

In a tv review, the NYT mentioned that in the cherished 1946 Christmas movie, Bailey is a character who “famously battled a greedy real estate developer.”

In “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Bailey, with the aid of a guardian angel, sees what his town would have resembled if he had not been born and carried out all his kind deeds.

Stewart, likewise a commemorated veteran, died in 1997 at age 89.