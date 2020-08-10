Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong’s rebel mogul and pro-democracy voice

He was 12 years of ages when he left his town in mainland China, showing up in Hong Kong as a stowaway on a fishing boat.
Like a variety of the city’s famous magnates, he went from a routine function, toiling in a Hong Kong sweatshop, to establishing a multi-million dollar empire.
But unlike others who increased to the top, Jimmy Lai likewise turned into one of the fiercest critics of the Chinese state and a leading figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion.
His arrest on Monday is the highest-profile usage of the nationwide security law troubled the area by Beijing in June.
Rags to riches
He was born in Guangzhou, a city in southern China, to a rich household that lost whatever when the communists took power in 1949.
From working tasks and knitting in a little clothes store he taught himself English, ultimately establishing the global clothes brand name Giordano.
The chain was a big success. But when in 1989 China sent out in tanks to squash pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Mr Lai started a brand-new journey as a singing democracy activist along with a business owner.
He began composing columns criticising the …