Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong’s rebel mogul and pro-democracy voice

He was 12 years of ages when he left his town in mainland China, showing up in Hong Kong as a stowaway on a fishing boat.

Like a variety of the city’s famous magnates, he went from a routine function, toiling in a Hong Kong sweatshop, to establishing a multi-million dollar empire.

But unlike others who increased to the top, Jimmy Lai likewise turned into one of the fiercest critics of the Chinese state and a leading figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion.

His arrest on Monday is the highest-profile usage of the nationwide security law troubled the area by Beijing in June.

Rags to riches

He was born in Guangzhou, a city in southern China, to a rich household that lost whatever when the communists took power in 1949.

From working tasks and knitting in a little clothes store he taught himself English, ultimately establishing the global clothes brand name Giordano.

The chain was a big success. But when in 1989 China sent out in tanks to squash pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Mr Lai started a brand-new journey as a singing democracy activist along with a business owner.

He began composing columns criticising the …