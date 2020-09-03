Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon found not guilty in intimidation trial



Jimmy Lai gets to court for the decision





A Hong Kong court has found media magnate Jimmy Lai not guilty of frightening a photojournalist from a competing paper 3 years earlier.

Mr Lai had actually rejected the charge of “criminal intimidation” over a 2017 event at a Tiananmen massacre vigil.

Last month authorities apprehended the democracy activist in a different case under a questionable brand-new security law.

He is likewise dealing with a number of other charges over in 2015’s anti-government demonstrations.

The 71-year-old’s arrest in August triggered international condemnation of the intensifying crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

He was led in handcuffs through his newsroom as more than 200 policemans robbed the structure in amazing scenes streamed live by his Apple Daily paper.

While the arrest surprised numerous in Hong Kong, it was invited by Chinese state media where he is knocked as a traitor.

The Global Times stated Apple Daily had actually been “prompting hatred, spreading out rumours and smearing Hong Kong authorities and the mainland for …