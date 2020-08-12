Jimmy Lai: Arrested Hong Kong tycoon tells protesters to be ‘careful’



Mr Lai stated he had no remorses about his arrest – however alerted young protesters to be careful.





Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai – the most prominent individual to be apprehended under a questionable brand-new security law – has actually alerted young protesters they require to be “more cautious” now.

Mr Lai was arrested on Monday, and his paper workplaces robbed by numerous authorities, in scenes that surprised lots of.

Speaking after his release on bail, Mr Lai informed the BBC he thought his arrest was “just the beginning”.

There will be “a long fight” ahead for Hong Kong’s liberties, he included.

Mr Lai, who has actually been a popular pro-democracy voice and an advocate of demonstrations that appeared in 2015, owns Apple Daily, among Hong Kong’s most-read papers.

He and nine other activists were apprehended on Monday over claims consisting of collusion with foreign forces, under a nationwide security law enforced by China in June.

The sweep of arrests has actually raised worries that China will utilize the brand-new law to carry out a broad crackdown on Hong Kong’s …