Jimmy Lai, Agnes Chow Out on Bail as Newspaper Braces For More Raids

Police in Hong Kong launched pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media magnate Jimmy Lai late on Tuesday on bail, pending charges of “collusion with foreign powers” under an exorbitant nationwide security law enforced on the city by the judgment Chinese Communist Party.

Chow left Tai Po police headquarters after 11.00 p.m. on Tuesday, regional time, after surrendering her passport and paying a HK$200,000 bond.

“I would say that it’s very obvious that the regime and the government are using the National Security Law to suppress political dissidents,” Chow informed waiting reporters following her release.

“I hope that more people will keep an eye on the situation in Hong Kong, and that Hongkongers won’t give up,” she stated.

Chow stated the charge versus her connects to remarks she made on social networks, however is uncertain which posts on which platforms were considered in breach of the nationwide security law.

Lai was launched from Mong Kok police headquarters quickly after midnight, however decreased to comment. Supporters yelled assistance for his pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, which was robbed by nationwide security authorities on Monday, as he strolled to his cars and truck.

Several of his associates at Next Media and his 2 boys were likewise launched on authorities bail, federal government broadcaster RTHK reported.

Apple Daily reporters informed RFA that …