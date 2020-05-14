Jimmy Kimmel’s Mike Pence video rankled Trump and prompted death threats

Jimmy Kimmel apologized Monday for airing an edited video of Mike Pence. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

Jimmy Kimmel spent his Mother’s Day weekend fielding nasty tweets from President Trump and death threats after the late-night TV host aired a controversial video of Vice President Mike Pence.

During Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue, the comic kind of apologized for a phase final week showing the video, which sees Pence delivering boxes of PPE to healthcare employees. At one level, Pence reaches for a field in a van, is knowledgeable the field is empty, and asks if he can carry it anyway, “just for the camera.”

“Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing,” Kimmel stated in the course of the May 7 phase. “A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing.”

After the present aired, nevertheless, it was dropped at Kimmel’s consideration that Pence was “joking” in regards to the empty containers. In an extended clip, proven in full on C-SPAN, Pence is seen shutting the doorways to the van after making the remark, never actually delivering an empty box.

“How anyone can tell when Mike Pence is joking, I don’t know,” Kimmel quipped Monday. “I didn’t know, as a result of I’d solely watched a part of the video. It turns on the market had been 29 minutes of this on C-SPAN that apparently point out he was joking about carrying the empty containers for the cameras, which, once more, I didn’t know as a result of I don’t have the psychological endurance it requires to observe Mike Pence ship containers for 29 minutes.

“But I should have watched the whole thing, I guess. Bottom line is: I was wrong. He was joking. I didn’t know. I made a mistake.”

Upon realizing the misstep, the comedian eliminated the video and tweeted a equally snarky apology May eight admitting it had been misinterpreted.

“It would appear that [Mike Pence] was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt,” he wrote. “The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”

it might seem that @vp was joking about carrying empty containers for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full containers for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I understand how dearly this administration values reality. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

But Kimmel’s transfer to come back clear on Twitter did not cease Trump from attacking what the president referred to as his “last place show,” nor did it cease individuals from sending death threats to Kimmel and his household.

“Apologizing to the Trump administration for spreading untruth is like apologizing to Barry Bonds for using steroids,” Kimmel stated. “It’s hard, but the outrage from the MAGA hats, the outpouring of venom, was disgusting … Some of them said they hope my son dies. They threatened my wife. There were hundreds of horrible, hateful, sometimes violent, Twitter and Facebook posts.”

The host stated he even acquired “an email from the Vice President’s office requesting that I apologize on air.”

“On Twitter wasn’t enough, I guess,” Kimmel continued. “They wanted it on air. Because this is what they’re thinking about while thousands of Americans are dying every day — jokes from late-night talk show hosts.”

To cap off his nonapology, Kimmel then requested the vp apologize on behalf of “his boss” for the Trump administration’s “perversions of decency and democracy,” citing the federal government’s treatment of migrant families, alleged collusion with Russia, delayed response to the coronavirus crisis and extra.

“But OK, you know what? It was my mistake,” Kimmel stated. “I do apologize to the vice president, again, for spreading misinformation about him. Spreading misinformation is their thing, and I stepped on their toes.”