Jimmy Kimmel slammed online over N-word controversy

JIMMY KIMMEL USED ‘N-WORD’ IN IMITATION SNOOP SONG IN 1996, IMPERSONATED COMIC GEORGE WALLACE IN 2013: AUDIO

Fox News recently obtained audio from a 2013 podcast by which Kimmel, now 52, admitted to having used the N-word in 1996 when imitating Snoop Dogg for a Christmas song.

In the exact same interview, the comic imitated black comedian George Wallace by altering his speech pattern.

Now, Kimmel is being criticized online after his admissions — and his past usage of blackface — have resurfaced.

“So Jimmy Kimmel says the N word, acts in blackface, AND makes light of sexual exploitation of women?” wrote one Twitter user. “This is your king?”

“Jimmy Kimmel is a racist piece of trash who needs to be fired immediately @ABC,” wrote still another. “Using the N word is not ok.”

“Jimmy Kimmel must resign. It is the mandated thing to do when you use the n word!” wrote a critic. “He went into hiding with the hope that all will be forgotten. But since he is a Democrat he will be forgiven in the end!”

“Jimmy Kimmel turned using the N word into an art, he said it more times in one tape than Snoop Dogg did in his entire career,” said another. “Cancel this racist.”

Yet another added: “Jimmy, Shame on You for using the N word. You Bash Everyone else for things like this… Time to Resign you Liberal Dem Hypocrite…”

While a lot of the reactions to Kimmel were negative, a couple of others suggested that the offense was forgivable great deal of thought occurred over two decades ago, including one Twitter user who said they stopped “giving a f–k” when they learned the season of the incident.

Recently, a several-years-old clip from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” begun to circulate the net again by which Megan Fox describes an encounter with director Michael Bay, who was simply accused of sexualizing her for a movie when she was just 15, calling it “a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

“Well that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist.,” Kimmel responded, which earned him backlash as well and furthered the damage to his reputation.

“Maybe its [sic] just me but Jimmy Kimmel saying the N word shouldn’t be getting decidedly more attention than him laughing about a 15 year old girl speaking out about how precisely she was abused with a film director and sexualized,” stated a Twitter user.

Many people also referred to as for Kimmel to be replaced because the host of the year’s Emmy Awards.

“Kevin hart had to give up hosting the Oscars for decade old tweets yet jimmy kimmel did multiple sketches in blackface & gets to host the 2020 Emmys. huh,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another stated: “Okay. Jimmy Kimmel using the N-word in a song he recorded in 1996. Y’all forgave him for doing blackface, but at this point, he needs to lose that Emmy’s gig and some sponsorships. He’s never had to face consequences and he needs to.”

ABC and the Television Academy did not straight away respond to Fox News’ request comment.