Jimmy Kimmel Launches Attack On ‘Willfully Ignorant Woman’ Kayleigh McEnany While He Defends Biden

Late night time tv present host Jimmy Kimmel launched a vile assault on White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, calling her a “willfully ignorant woman” whereas he additionally defended presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During his monologue on Tuesday night time’s present, Kimmel responded to the truth that President Donald Trump had retweeted a submit from Fox News host Brit Hume, who had tweeted a photograph that portrayed Biden carrying sun shades and a black masks that coated a lot of his face at a Memorial Day ceremony.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” Hume captioned the tweet.

This may assist clarify why Trump doesn’t prefer to put on a masks in public. Biden right now. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

“The White House Press Secretary Kylie Macaroni was asked why her boss would criticize Biden for doing what the CDC tells us to do, wear a face mask in public, and she had a very good answer for that,” Kimmel mentioned throughout his nightly monologue final night time.

The liberal ABC tv host then performed a clip of McEnany telling reporters, “The president’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar though that in his basement right next to his wife he’s not wearing a mask but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced, so I think that there was a discrepancy there.”

“No you don’t, you don’t think that,” Kimmel retorted. “You’re a willfully ignorant woman.”

The clip reveals as soon as once more that there’s nothing the Left hates greater than a proud conservative girl like McEnany. Liberals like Kimmel declare to be all about ladies’s rights, however they solely apply this to ladies who subscribe to their ideologies. For conservatives like McEnany, all of that is thrown out the window, and no assault is just too sexist or beneath the belt on them. The hypocrisy of liberals by no means ceases to amaze.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 27, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Alyssa Milano will get relentlessly mocked for posting crocheted face masks: ‘Masks keep people safe and healthy’

The hardest battle ever fought by the U.S. army

Former Van Halen front-man Sammy Hagar slams coronavirus lockdowns, refuses to conform