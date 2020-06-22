Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off

Like other talk shows, Kimmel has been continuing his show from home as he quarantined in light of the worldwide pandemic and said he really wants to spend much more time together with his family.

“I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years,” that he said. “I’ve done 3,130 shows. And there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

Kimmel will definitely be busy soon enough because it was recently announced that he will once again be hosting the Emmy Awards which is set to happen on September 20.