Jimmy Kimmel ending hiatus the day after he hosts Emmys

“Tonight is my last new show for the summer. I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family,” he explained “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years. I’ve done 3,130 shows.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel’s summer season break will formally end onSept 21,the day after he hosts the Emmy Awards It will likewise mark his go back to the El Capitan studio in Hollywood after tape-recording episodes from house due tothe COVID-19 pandemic He’ll sign up with fellow late-night hosts such as Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, who have actually all gone back to operate in some capability after broadcasting from house.

The outlet likewise reports that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will revert back to its routine hour-long format after lowering the program’s runtime to a half-hour and advancing for the summer season with a series of star visitor hosts.

