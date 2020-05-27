Jimmy Kimmel attacks Trump’s ‘wilfully ignorant’ press secretary over Biden remarks

Jimmy Kimmel has criticised Donald Trump‘s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, calling her a “wilfully ignorant woman”.

His feedback, which had been a part of a monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had been made in response to McEnany’s obvious criticism of former vice chairman Joe Biden for sporting a face masks. Kimmel additionally referred to McEnany as “Kylie Macaroni”.

The speak present host mentioned: “Trump spent what is supposed to be a weekend of remembrance, Memorial Day, golfing, tweeting nutjob conspiracy theories and mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask to a Memorial Day event.”





“The White House press secretary Kylie Macaroni was asked why her boss would criticise Biden for doing what the CDC tells us to do – wear a face mask in public.”

He then performed a clip of McEnany speaking at a press convention, wherein she claimed: “Look, the president’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement.

“It is a bit peculiar though, that in his basement, right next to his wife, he’s not wearing a mask, but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s social distancing. So I think that there’s a discrepancy there.”

Kimmel responded: “No you don’t. You don’t think that. You’re a wilfully ignorant woman.”

In the monologue, Kimmel additionally criticised the “brazen hypocricy” of Trump’s current golf journeys throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The US president had beforehand admonished Barack Obama {for golfing} throughout the Ebola scare that led to 2 US deaths in 2014.