Jimmy Fallon reflects on his blackface mistake in ‘Tonight Show’ monologue

“I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week because a story came out about me on ‘SNL’ doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface. And I was horrified. Not of people trying to ‘cancel’ me or cancel this show, which is scary enough. The thing that haunted me the most was, how do I say I love this person?” Fallon mentioned. “I respect this guy more than I respect most humans. I’m not a racist. I don’t feel this way.”

Fallon had beforehand addressed the controversy with an announcement on social media, calling the sketch a horrible resolution. He added that he had been suggested to simply keep quiet on the controversy, however as a substitute needed to study from his mistake

“I realized that I can’t not say I’m horrified and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed,” Fallon mentioned. “I realized that the silence is the biggest crime that white guys like me and the rest of us are doing, staying silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we need to stop saying ‘that’s not OK’ more than just one day on Twitter.”