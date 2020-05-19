Jimmy Fallon, LeBron James, Kristen Bell and John Krasinski Among 2020 Webby Award Winners

Click here to read the full article.

The Webby Awards may have had to cancel the in-person ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, however the 24th annual awards present goes on nearly with the “WFH: Webbys From Home.”

Hosted by Patton Oswalt, the live-streamed celebration on Tuesday, May 19, upholds the traditions of the Webbys (the hallmark 5-Word Speech will stay on), whereas acknowledging challenges created by the pandemic. This 12 months’s occasion is particularly devoted to people and organizations utilizing the web in response to COVID-19.

Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Cardi B, LeBron James, Greta Thunberg, Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, UNICEF, HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Malala Yousafzai, Ronan Farrow and Trevor Noah are among the many 2020 Webby Award winners introduced Tuesday by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

The Webbys additionally introduced their Special Achievement honorees, celebrated particularly for utilizing their web platform to uplift the group throughout the pandemic. Avi Schiffmann, a 17-year-old who helped launch the primary monitoring database of COVID-19, was named Webby Person of the Year. Also dubbed Special Honorees are Kristen Bell, “Some Good News” hosted by John Krasinski, Miley Cyrus (for “Bright Minded: Live with Miley”), DJ D-Nice (Webby Artist of the Year), Swizz Beats and Timbaland (Webby Break the Internet Award winners for his or her Instagram Live Verzuz battles), Chef Massimo Bottura, Google Classroom, Invisible Hands, Shopping Angels, the Black Fairy Godmother Simone Gordon, Swab Squad, Trevor Bedford and Dr. Tatiana Prowell, in addition to Webby Voice of the Year honoree “The Daily” and Webby Breakout of the Year winner Houseparty.

National Geographic was named Media Company of the Year, profitable a complete of 15 Webby Awards. Google, The Washington Post, Vox Media, Conde Nast, Spotify, NASA, ESPN and HBO additionally earned a number of Webbys.

The digital “Webbys From Home” broadcast begins streaming at three p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19, with presenters together with Dr. Anthony Fauci, FKA Twigs, Rhett & Link, Questlove, Hannibal Buress, Arianna Huffington and Imgoen Heap. Moses Sumney will carry out throughout the digital occasion, whereas DJ D-Nice hosts the official after-party on Instagram Live starting at eight p.m. ET.

To view the complete checklist of 2020 Webby Awards winners, head to webbyawards.com/winners.

