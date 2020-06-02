Jimmy Fallon Delivers An Emotional Plea Regarding SNL Blackface Controversy: ‘I’m Not A Racist’

Jimmy Fallon isn’t accomplished apologizing for the errors of his previous.

The Tonight Show host kicked off his Monday evening present by addressing the controversy that landed him in sizzling water once more with followers final week. ICYMI, a resurfaced Saturday Night Live skit confirmed him carrying blackface whereas impersonating Chris Rock again in 2000, and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the #JimmyFallonIsOverParty gained help on-line.

Only just a few days in the past, Jimmy shortly issued a proper apology on Twitter the place he denounced the conduct and thanked followers for holding him accountable. Well, he did precisely that with a drastically totally different model of his discuss present, which started with some heavy private reflection from the host:

“I had to really examine myself, really examine myself, in the mirror this week because a story came out about me on SNL doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface—and I was horrified. Not at the fact that people were trying to cancel me or cancel the show, which is scary enough, but the thing that haunted me the most was: How do I say I love this person? I respect this guy more than I respect most humans. I’m not a racist. I don’t feel this way. And instead, what I kept getting advised was to just stay quiet and to not say anything. And that’s the advice because we’re all afraid.”

Fallon clearly tossed that recommendation to “not say anything” to the wind! Along with this second, follow-up assertion, he continued the present by having open discussions with Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, and CNN‘s Don Lemon about learn how to take motion as an ally and search justice for the unjust killing of George Floyd. Ch-ch-check out each insightful clips (under):

Now, that’s the way you ship a honest apology and again it up with motion. We know quite a lot of celebrities who must be taking notes on this…