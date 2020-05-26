Jimmy Fallon condemned for wearing blackface in resurfaced SNL sketch from 2000

A clip of Jimmy Fallon wearing blackface in an SNL sketch from 2000 has resurfaced on-line, resulting in widespread criticism.

In the video, the host of The Tonight Show might be seen impersonating comic Chris Rock.

While the clip has been circulated earlier than, this time it has been shared on Twitter with the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

Many Twitter customers accused Fallon of racism, with one individual writing: “No one is asking y’all to cancel Jimmy Fallon.

“However, what we are asking from Jimmy is an acknowledgement to his use of blackface, why did he do it and an apology to black people for donning such a racist, oppressive and downright disgusting overt display of symbolic racism.”

Another wrote: “He never acknowledged nor apologised for it. and PLS he’s not even funny.”

“Glad these clowns are being exposed,” added a third.

Fallon has not but responded to the backlash.

The clip of Fallon has been resurfaced in the wake of Doja Cat being accused of becoming a member of a “white supremacist chatroom”. She denied the claims in a prolonged Instagram Live stream.

