Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface Sketch on ‘SNL’ in 2000

It took 20 years, however Jimmy Fallon‘s acting of Chris Rock on “Saturday Night Live”– which he did in blackface– has actually returned to attack him.

It appears astounding, however just like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015, Fallon’s late to discover the lesson that doing blackface at any type of factor in your past is something that will not remain secret.

After the ‘SNL’ clip from the year 2000 resurfaced very early Tuesday, the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty started trending on Twitter … as well as currently, the late-night talk program host is asking forgiveness.

Fallon claims, “I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.”

He includes … “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In the sketch– which we duplicate, broadcast on TELEVISION in 2000– Jimmy appears in blackface impersonated the well-known comic to sign up with Regis Philbin, played by Darrell Hammond, as well as break some Chris Rock- esque jokes.

Hard to claim if individuals located it amusing at that time … however also Jimmy concurs it certainly was INEFFECTIVE.

Of training course, Fallon hosts ‘The Tonight Show’ on NBC, which several people online aspired to mention coincides network that discharged Megyn Kelly in 2018 for production questionable remarks safeguarding making use of blackface.