Jimmy Fallon apologizes for appearing in blackface in 2000 ‘SNL’ sketch

Fallon provided an apology on Tuesday after video clip and also objection of the sketch, which initially broadcast on “SNL” in 2000, resurfaced on social media sites.

“While on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” “The Tonight Show” host created in a tweet. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Fallon was an actors participant on “Saturday Night Live” from 1998 to2004 Rock starred on “SNL” from 1990 to1993

.

In the sketch, which is not published on NBC or the program’s sites, Fallon looked like Rock on a talk program held by Regis Philbin (played by Darrell Hammond).