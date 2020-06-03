Jimmy Fallon addresses ‘SNL’ blackface sketch, says he was advised to ‘just stay quiet’

“Seeing what is going on in our country, I’m not going to have a normal show tonight — I’m going to have a different show. I’m going to start this personally, and then expand out, because that’s where we all need to start,” the late-night talker started, referencing the dayslong nationwide protests in opposition to police brutality and systemic racism which has come within the midst of the demise of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

“With ourselves, and looking at ourselves in the mirror. And I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week, because a story came out about me on ‘SNL,’ doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface,” Fallon mentioned, including that he was “horrified” by the wake of disparagement and calls on social media questioning his character.

“Not at the fact that people were trying to cancel me, or cancel the show – which is scary enough, but the thing that haunted me the most was how do I say, ‘I love this person, I respect this guy more than I respect most humans, I am not a racist, I don’t feel this way,'” Fallon mentioned. “And instead, what I kept getting advised was to just stay quiet and to not say anything. And that’s the advice because we’re all afraid.”

Fallon mentioned, after heeding recommendation from his unnamed advisors, he determined that wasn’t the method he wished to take.

“I took it for a minute. I took the advice and I thought, ‘Oh God, I’m going to do this wrong. You’re right, I’m going to say something and get myself into even more trouble. I’m going to make this worse. I don’t know what to do,'” he continued. “So I considered it, and I spotted that I can not not say, ‘I’m horrified and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed.’”

The “Taxi” actor maintained: “What that small gesture did for me was break my very own silence, after which what I began to do is speak to some specialists – a few of that are right here tonight and this week – and I spotted that the silence is the most important crime that white guys like me, and the remainder of us, are doing.”

“We need to say something,” he asserted. “We need to keep saying something. And we need to stop saying ‘That’s not okay’ more than just one day on Twitter.”

Continuing his monologue, Fallon mentioned he had to additional his training on “how to stop the silence and the fear of saying the wrong thing,” and welcomed NAACP president Derrick Johnson and CNN anchor Don Lemon to this system as Fallon mentioned he wished to be a “better ally.”