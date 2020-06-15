Jimmy Failla: Canceled police shows – punish bad cops but don’t pretend good ones don’t exist

The cancellations were seemingly an answer to on the web critics who claim police reality shows further “the good cop stereotype” at a time when Americans have to know cops do plenty of bad things.

LIZ PEEK: LEFT SILENCES SILENT MAJORITY – BUT WATCH OUT FOR THIS IN NOVEMBER

This same distinct thought was used as a justification by activists who called on Nickelodeon to cancel a children’s cartoon show called “Paw Patrol” because a police dog named Chase is used to portray police in an optimistic light.

Which begs the question, what would they want their kids to see this cartoon K-9 doing all through each shift? Should he spend all day shaking down taxpayers, making big promises to greatly help poor communities, only to do nothing?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

I think not. After all, he’s a dog, not just a Democrat.

As for human police, does anyone who watched the heartbreaking video of George Floyd’s killing while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer – since fired and charged with second-degree murder – need a reminder that bad cops exist?

More from Opinion

If any such thing, the unrest that’s ensued in the aftermath of Floyd’s death May 25 and the killing of Rayshard Brooks Friday night by a since-fired Atlanta police officer make it an enjoyable experience to remind people that police rarely kill anyone – particularly unarmed people of any race.

The truth is all of us want criminal cops to be held accountable. This is the view expressed aswell by police officers round the country and elected officials from both parties who have condemned the murder of George Floyd.

But in canceling “Cops” and “Live PD,” production companies have gone overboard in the other direction – seeming to state that any TV show that portrays police in an optimistic light shouldn’t be seen, because all cops are a couple of lawless killers and racists.

That’s just not true.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, you will find over 800,000 law enforcement officers in the U.S. A complete of 135 of them were killed in the distinct duty last year.

If America is going to “have a conversation” as our leaders prefer to say, let’s make it a genuine one.

As Heather Mac Donald wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal published June 2: “The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database…. In 2018 there were 7,407 black homicide victims. Assuming a comparable number of victims last year, those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1 percent of all African-Americans killed in 2019. By contrast, a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.”

This is not to downplay the value of any death – nor can it be to say that police don’t need to do better.

But we must observe that in order for police to do better and avoid engaging in violent encounters to the maximum extent possible, we have to stop spreading false narratives that will fracture the trust between police and the black community even further. The importance of repairing that trust must be a high priority.

All of us have an obligation to engage in good-faith dialogue that recognizes the fact that police officers – including many who are African-American and members of other minority groups – have brought crime numbers to historic lows around the country and continue steadily to risk their lives to do this.

Shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” however grim and gut-wrenching, served an essential purpose in showing us how cops in the majority of cases make an effort to do the proper thing to guard law-abiding people of every race and ethnicity. The shows gave viewers gripping access to the raw humanity on both sides of an arrest and drove home exactly how dangerously unpredictable policing could be.

Even on the scripted side, Americans have always loved police shows because of our primal have to believe that good will fundamentally triumph over evil.

The emotional nourishment we get from police shows has led to “Law and Order” having so many franchises that the producers should be on “Hoarders.”

TV executives are certainly worried that the outrage mob will lock them up and throw away the keys for their Ferraris. It may be convenient to distance themselves from police only at that difficult time but it’ll never be convenient for almost any of us to distance ourselves from police if we become crime victims.

If America will “have a conversation” as our leaders like to say, let’s allow it to be an honest one.

In the past few weeks, a small amount of criminal cops have brought this country to a number of soul-crushing lows. Millions of us are justifiably outraged and peaceful protesters are right to necessitate an end to police brutality.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

That being said, the vast majority of police officers are “good cops” and so they need our support inside your. It goes without saying that we will always need theirs to protect us from lawbreakers.

Banishing positive portrayals of police from TELEVISION is a distortion of reality that will only fan the flames of tension between police and the communities they serve, and won’t bring us any nearer to the justice we all want.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE FROM JIMMY FAILLA