Jimmy Cobb, Last Surviving Member of Miles Davis’ ‘Kind of Blue’ Band, Dies at 91

Jazz drummer Jimmy Cobb, who introduced subtlety and swing to Miles Davis’ epochal “Kind of Blue” and lots of different basic albums, died at his residence in New York on Sunday, based on NPR and different retailers. He was 91. His spouse, Eleana Tee Cobb, mentioned the trigger was lung most cancers.

While finest generally known as a member of what aficionados name “Miles Davis’ First Great Sextet,” acting on albums like “Sketches of Spain” and “In Person Friday and Saturday Nights at the Blackhawk,” Cobb and his Davis bandmates, bassist Paul Chambers and pianist Wynton Kelly, continued to play collectively till Chambers’ demise in 1969, working with John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Wes Montgomery, Art Pepper and lots of others. Cobb additionally labored with singers like Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington.

Born in 1929, Cobb was raised in Washington, D.C. and started drumming as an adolescent. He carried out with Billie Holiday in his hometown and later with bandleader Symphony Sid, the place he carried out with Davis and Charlie Parker. A tour with saxophonist Earl Bostic led to 5 years with Washinton, which is the place he first carried out with Kelly. Saxist Cannonball Adderly recruited Cobb to carry out with him, and the 2 later carried out collectively on “Kind of Blue.”

Cobb continued to tour, carry out and educate properly into the 21 st century, serving as a mentor for a brand new era of jazz musicians like Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride and Brad Meldau, who carried out in his band.

And whereas he tended to keep away from the highlight — he didn’t report as a bandleader till the 1980s — the subtlety of his taking part in is deeply ingrained within the basis of fashionable jazz.

“I guess the sensitivity probably comes from having to work with singers, because you have to really be sensitive there,” he mentioned in an oral historical past by the Smithsonian, which named im an NEA Jazz Master in 2009. “You have to listen and just be a part of what’s going on.”

