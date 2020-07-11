Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter pose in face masks and call on the public to save lives

The couple’s Atlanta-based charity, the Carter Center, posted a photo on Twitter Saturday of the pair wearing white masks printed with the center’s logo. The picture was paired with the straightforward plea.
Masks have grown to be a political flash point as some Americans argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everybody to wear a “cloth face cover when they have to go out in public,” noting that masks are critical “in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms.”
Cases have recently raged across the South, and Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state’s department of public health on Friday.
The Carters established the Carter Center in 1982 in Atlanta, with initiatives including fighting diseases in developing countries. One of the key accomplishments of the Carter Center is the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease from an estimated 3.5 million cases in 1986 to 54 provisional cases in 2019.