Jimmy Butler: ‘We’ve Got Way More Guys Who Can Do What I Just Did’

There have actually been no scarcity of characters fast to slam Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo for not inspecting Jimmy Butler regularly up until now however the male who dropped 40 in the series opener comprehends.

The Miami Heat guard spoke openly about Milwaukee’s methods with Sam Amick of The Athletic.

I’m not shocked. I take a look at it like this. He is among the very best assistance side protectors that there remain in the league. And that’s what he’s been doing all year long. And I believe you can’t get stuck on what we do. I believe you have actually truly just got to concentrate on what you do– you have actually been doing it all year. […] But I’m gon na inform you: You’re not going to have the ability to leave me, so then that’s removing their weakside defense. So in any case it goes, we’re gon na remain in an excellent area. We have actually got way more guys who can do what I just did last night much better than I can do, so we’ll see.

The buzz around the argument simmered in Game 2 as Butler ended up with just 13 points on 3 basket however even still, none of those pails included Antetokounmpo on him as the main protector.

