The 31-year-old star of Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler is said to be dating the pop star, Selena Gomez. According to the reports, they were seen together in New York City where Selena Gomez is working on her upcoming show on Hulu.

Gomez has previously been hooked with a bunch of exes including the well-known pop-stars and Justin Bieber.

Are Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez the hottest official couple yet?

As it is said that they have been on a number of dates, the answer to the question would be yes. But only if the definition of a couple means to go on a number of casual dates.

How did the rumors begin? It happened after the pair were seen dining together. Just after this, social media started going bizarre over the topic. You already know that the 23-year-old Gomez’s dating life always creates headlines and this time it happened with Jimmy Butler in New York while she is currently working on, “Only Murders in the Building”, a show to be aired on Hulu.

Now coming to Butler’s dating life, it has not made many headlines like that of Gomez. He has kept it out of the spotlight. But he was involved in a public feud with Dwane Wade, his former teammate. This happened over a flirtatious comment posted by Butler on the photo of Gabrielle Union, Wade’s wife.

According to a source, it was Jimmy Butler who invited her to dinner. And they are told to have had a great time there. It was also reported that Gomez is taking it nice and slow. Though she has no plans to settle so soon, she is open to see where things go with Butler.