Jimmy Butler hits free throws at buzzer to earn Miami Heat 2-0 lead over Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining on the clock on Wednesday night, capping a wild finish that featured two controversial calls by the referees and giving the Miami Heat a second straight win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-114 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Game leaders Miami Heat Points: Goran Dragic – 23

Assists: Dragic/Herro – 4

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo – 9 Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 29

Assists: Khris Middleton – 8

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 14 Heat lead series 2-0

After posting a 115-104 win in Game 1, the Heat appeared to be in command Wednesday with a 113-107 advantage with less than 20 seconds to go. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo then threw down a dunk, and Brook Lopez stole Butler’s inbounds pass, converting a lay-up that trimmed the gap to two with 8.5 seconds left.

After Butler made just one of two free throws for a 114-111 lead with 7.7 seconds left, Goran Dragic was called for a debated brush foul on a Khris Middleton three-point attempt. When Middleton made all three of his foul shots, the game was tied with 4.3 seconds remaining.