Jimmy Butler hits free throws at buzzer to earn Miami Heat 2-0 lead over Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining on the clock on Wednesday night, capping a wild finish that featured two controversial calls by the referees and giving the Miami Heat a second straight win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-114 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
Game leaders
Miami Heat
- Points: Goran Dragic – 23
- Assists: Dragic/Herro – 4
- Rebounds: Bam Adebayo – 9
Milwaukee Bucks
- Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 29
- Assists: Khris Middleton – 8
- Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 14
Heat lead series 2-0
After posting a 115-104 win in Game 1, the Heat appeared to be in command Wednesday with a 113-107 advantage with less than 20 seconds to go. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo then threw down a dunk, and Brook Lopez stole Butler’s inbounds pass, converting a lay-up that trimmed the gap to two with 8.5 seconds left.
After Butler made just one of two free throws for a 114-111 lead with 7.7 seconds left, Goran Dragic was called for a debated brush foul on a Khris Middleton three-point attempt. When Middleton made all three of his foul shots, the game was tied with 4.3 seconds remaining.