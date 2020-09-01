Jimmy Butler catches fire as Miami Heat stun Milwaukee Bucks in series opener | NBA News

Jimmy Butler struck 3 successive hoops down the stretch to top a postseason career-high, 40-point efficiency on Monday night as the fifth-seeded Miami Heat stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in the opener of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in the NBA bubble.

Game leaders Miami Heat Points: Jimmy Butler – 40

Assists: Bam Adebayo – 6

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo – 17 Milwaukee Bucks Points: Khris Middleton – 28

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 10 Heat lead series 1-0

Goran Dragic cracked in with 27 points and Bam Adebayo collected a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds as the Heat struck the very first blow in the best-of-seven series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 18 points in the loss, which was Milwaukee’s 2nd straight in an opening video game. The Bucks dropped Game 1 to Orlando in the preliminary prior to rebounding with 4 successive definitive wins.

Milwaukee came out on fire versus Miami, putting in 40 first-quarter points en path to an 11-point benefit. Antetokounmpo had half of his 18 points in that run.

But the Heat clawed back, getting within 63-60 by half-time prior to taking an 82-80 lead late in the 3rd quarter on a set of Tyler Herro complimentary tosses.

