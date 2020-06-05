Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Pope among England cricketers back to training | Cricket News





James Anderson has returned to particular person training forward of England’s first Test towards the West Indies on July 8

England are back in motion from July 8, with the go to of the West Indies for a three-match Test sequence.

Ahead of the postponed sequence, England named a 55-man back-to-training group as preparations ramp up for the return of worldwide cricket.

That’s precisely what most of that group have accomplished, returned to training, and we now have charted their progress by way of one of the best of their social media posts from the week…

A combined bag up north for JIMMY ANDERSON as he will get back to it…

OLLIE POPE back with a bat in hand…

Sussex’s OLLIE ROBINSON is know extra for his bowling, however he seems to be useful with a bat too!

Unusual training approach for RORY BURNS as he returns to full health!

JOFRA ARCHER is backing himself!

STUART BROAD has nonetheless managed to get some cricket-watching in…

A spot of reminiscing from CHRIS WOAKES…

The SOMERSET 5 in (socially-distanced) motion…

Not positive if they are going to nonetheless match, KEATON JENNINGS!

Fingers-crossed yow will discover it, LAURIE EVANS!

HENRY BROOKES raring to go on Monday!

LIAM LIVINGSTONE in area!

T20 specialist PAT BROWN eager to see extra of this in Test cricket…

A elevate of the bat from BEN DUCKETT for key staff!