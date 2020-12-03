Jim Parsons, popularly known for his character of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, revealed that he had earlier auditioned for The Office, an NBC show.

Parsons originally belongs from Houston and is 47 years old. He recently spoke about this during his promotion of Call Me Kat on the Fox Show on 1st December, Tuesday. Nonetheless, he did not go into the details regarding the specific character he had auditioned for.

He stated he had underestimated the show before it aired with great success in 2005, after 4 years of the English adaptation.

Jim Parsons’ Audition Story For NBC Show

Jim Parsons said that he considered The Office to be a stupid show since it was set in an office and Americans might not like the show.

The Office was run by NBC for a span of 8 years (2005-2013). The show brought fame for several stars including Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Steve Carell, and others. The show also won critical accolades by winning Emmy awards and can be streamed on Netflix at present.

Despite not being on The Office, Jim Parson has enjoyed immense success for his character in TBBT which ran for almost 12 years.

At present, he is collaborating along with Mayim Bialik for Call Me Kat. He and Todd Spiewak, his husband, are the executive producers of the show and are positive about its success.

In 2018, May, Jim Parsons posted a picture of the cast of TBBT and wrote fond words expressing his gratitude and takeaways from that all-important work of his life.