Jim Parsons Cries Recalling The Week That Made Him Quit Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory has actually been off the air for over a year now, however if you have actually been yearning for responses regarding why the program called it stops, we have actually lastly got some.

While 12 seasons is more than a lot of programs ever get, fans were left reeling when particular members of the cast chose it was time to end.

The end started when Jim Parsons, who won 4 Emmys for his leading function as uncomfortable genius Sheldon Cooper, chose he would not go back to the program if it was restored for a 13 th season. The network plainly chose it could not continue without the obscenely popular “Bazinga”- slinging physicist, therefore Big Bang ended. (Not prior to releasing an effective spin off called Young Sheldon)

So why did he feel the requirement to go??

In a look on David Tennant Does a Podcast With … with David Tennant ( who understands a thing or 2 about leaving a precious fan-favorite character), Parsons supplied some context to his choice to take a bow The star had a hint he may be through after signing his agreement for the last 2 seasons, however it was “a very intense summer” after recording season 11 that pressed him over the edge.

He discussed: