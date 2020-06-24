Jim Mattis urges Americans to wear masks and says virus ‘is not going away on its own’ in PSA

At the beginning of the video, Mattis sports a blue bandana and pulls it down to talk.

“Hello neighbors, I’m Jim Mattis,” that he says. “I’m here to talk about that nasty little virus, Covid.”

He stresses that because the pandemic began, it’s clear the virus “is not going away on its own.”

The 30-second video was launched by the town of Richland, Washington, and posted on YouTube.