Jim Mattis urges Americans to wear masks and says virus ‘is not going away on its own’ in PSA

At the beginning of the video, Mattis sports a blue bandana and pulls it down to talk.
“Hello neighbors, I’m Jim Mattis,” that he says. “I’m here to talk about that nasty little virus, Covid.”
He stresses that because the pandemic began, it’s clear the virus “is not going away on its own.”
The 30-second video was launched by the town of Richland, Washington, and posted on YouTube.
“Let’s wear those face coverings and let’s work together on this to beat Covid,” Mattis says.
His message echoes pleas from hundreds of officials and experts nationwide which have urged Americans to carry on heeding instructions that put in place to curb the spread of the virus — including maintaining a distance, washing their hands frequently and wearing face masks when out in public.
Despite health officials suggesting face masks work to keep germs from spreading further, there’s been consistent backlash from residents who say they don’t really want face coverings. And some government leaders also have refused to put requirements in place for masks.
So far, significantly more than 2.3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and at least 121,225 have died.