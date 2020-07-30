Jim Jordan lashes out at Dems as House panel grills high-tech CEOs

Jim Jordan slams Democrats for dismissing his concerns at hearing with high-tech CEOs

An intense U.S.Rep Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, brought a House Judiciary Committee hearing to a stop Wednesday when he introduced a tirade versus Democrats who were barbecuing the CEOs of a few of the world’s greatest tech business.

Scanlon dismissed Jordan’s issues as “fringe conspiracy theories.”

"Mr. Chairman, we have the email," Jordan reacted, describing a message composed by a Google staffer that recommended the tech huge helped Hillary Clinton's 2016 project.

Tucker obstacles Jim Jordan after Big Tech hearing: 'Google is your 2nd greatest project factor'

ADONIS HOFFMAN: Big Tech leaders get warranted criticism for misbehavior and enormous power at House hearing

MacCallum presses Warner over claim tech business need to censor 'purposefully incorrect' info

Greg Gutfeld pans 'tiring' House subcommittee hearing with Big Tech CEOs

Tucker states Biden win might hand power to ‘scams’ Kamala Harris or ‘bomb-thrower’ Karen Bass

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson utilized his monologue on Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to take a closer appearance at Kamala Harris and Karen Bass– 2 of the leading competitors to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

“Joe Biden cannot govern the country. He isn’t capable of it,” stated Carlson, who mentioned reports the previous vice president might serve just one term if chosen. “So Biden’s running mate will be the most consequential VP pick in American history.”

“Kamala Harris has no answers. Fixing the problem is not the point of the exercise,” Carlson stated. “Winning is the point.”

"Unlike Kamala Harris, Karen Bass is not a fraud," he stated. "Karen Bass means it. She's sincere. She's an unapologetic left-wing bomb-thrower who spent decades working to help Fidel Castro and his Cold War against the United States."

Federal representatives will not leave Portland till court house is ‘safe and protected,’ acting DHS employer states

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf informed “Bill Hemmer Reports” Wednesday that in spite of guarantees by Oregon’sGov Kate Brown to the contrary, federal representatives will not leave Portland, Ore., till a federal court house that has actually been consistently assaulted by rioters is “safe and secure.”

“We will continue to keep law enforcement officers in the area to make sure that that courthouse is secure at the end of the day,” Wolf informed Hemmer.

Wolf stated he and the Democrat guv had actually settled on a strategy to end “the violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers” that required “the robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland.”

"Over time," Wolf informed Hemmer, "if the Oregon State Police and the plan that has been put in place is successful, and we can responsibly draw down law enforcement assets there, then we will."

Sean Hannity states New York City is weakening “before our very eyes.” He blames Mayor Bill De Blasio andGov Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, for the existing state of the BigApple He regrets this is simply a tip of what defunding the cops might bring.

