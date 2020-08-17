Jim Herman’s wild world ranking’s ride has him back inside the top 100

Jim Herman was ranked 189th in the world prior to winning his very first PGA Tour occasion, the 2016Shell Houston Open That moved him to 68th inthe Official World Golf Ranking Three years later on, he was 1,252 nd when he won titleNo 2 atthe Barbasol Championship That bumped him to 269th. And now, with his 3rd profession Tour win this previous week at the Wyndham Championship, he’s back inside the top 100.

Herman’s triumph in North Carolina moved him to 91st inthe world It marks his very first stint in double digits considering that 2017.

Even Jim Herman called his Wyndham win “out of the blue,” however it was right on time, and protected him an area in the playoffs starting next week.

Billy Horschel, who completed runner-up to Herman at the Wyndham, increased 8 areas toNo 30, his greatest ranking considering that 2015.

Sam Horsfield won the Celtic Classic, his 2nd European Tour triumph in the last 3 weeks. He’s now 80th in the world, an increase of 144 areas over the two-win period.

There was little motion inside the top 10, as Xander Schauffele bumped Adam Scott out of …