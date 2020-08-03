Jim Furyk (68) wins Ally Challenge in PGA Tour Champions debut

GRAND BLANC,Mich –Jim Furyk turned 50 when golf was closed down and maximized it when the PGA Tour Champions returned, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the Ally Challenge on Sunday when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last 2 holes.

Furyk ended up being the very first gamer given that Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50- and-older circuit.

His success came at a familiar location. Warwick Hills was among his preferred stops on the PGA Tour when it hosted the Buick Open up until a years back. Furyk won there in 2003 and was a runner-up 2 other times.

It was his very first success given that the RBC Heritage in 2015.

Furyk, a previous U.S. Open champ with 17 titles on the PGA Tour, was barely out of competitive shape. He played 5 times on the PGA Tour over the last 2 months, making 3 cuts.

He began the last round one shot out of the lead, and when Carlos Franco wasted an eagle start at end of his front 9, and Tommy Armour III faded early, it boiled down to Furyk and Quigley.

Quigley birdied the par-5 16 th to connect for the lead, just to capture the left lip comparable putt on the 17 th to offer Furyk control. He dropped another shot on the 18 th for a 1-under 71 and connected for 2nd with two-time U.S. Open champ Retief …