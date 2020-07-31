Jim Edmonds SHADING Ex Meghan King With ‘Narcissist’ Posts?!

Trying to inform us something, Jim Edmonds?

The MLB alum appeared to call out his separated spouse, Meghan King, in a series of pointed messages about “a narcissist” after fans questioned him about his previous relationships.

The 50- year-old published a string of memes onto his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and while he didn’t call any names, the ex-athlete did indicate he was referencing one of his exes. One meme read:

“A narcissist will hurt you and hurt you again and again, waiting for the moment that you retaliate. Just so they can play the victim.”

Another message detailed:

“Those who are the greatest threat to the narcissist will be made out to be the most vilest of monsters.”

A 3rd message described that narcissists tend of making “nasty, cruel and insensitive” remarks that are “rarely factual things about you.” In another post, the previous baseball gamer stated a conceited individual will identify their partner as “crazy” after lying, gaslighting, and deserting them.

Shortly after,Jim described that he was sharing these messages in action to fans who had actually asked him about his experiences in the love department. He composed:

Hmmm …

The entire bit about narcissists impersonating victims is inneresting, viewing asEdmonds just recently painted himself as the victim in his“loveless and abusive” marital relationship with the RealHousewives ofOrangeCounty alum.

He composed on his IGStories last month while applauding his present sweetheart,Kortnie O’Connor:

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

In action, Meghan informed Us Weekly:

“I wish him well.”

Also, according to the previous Bravolebrity‘s side of the story, Kortnie was the friend whom she and Jim had a threesome with early on in their marriage. So gurl didn’ t precisely simply “come along” in the method Jim paints it, if Meg is to be thought.

Do U believe Edmonds was shading King with these messages, Perezcious readers? Which among them do U believe is the genuine narcissist? Share your ideas (listed below)!