Jim Edmonds Says Marriage To Meghan King Was ‘Loveless And Abusive’

Ouch!! Jim Edmonds is praising his new GF Kortnie O’Connor, while simultaneously shading his estranged wife Meghan King!

Along with a series of images of O’Connor, the 49-year-old shared to Instagram on Tuesday about his “dark past,” seemingly as a dig to his ex. He wrote:

“If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.”

Okay, cute, but then that he got into some pretty serious allegations from the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, with whom he shares three young ones:

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk.”

Oof! “Loveless and abusive”??

Unfortunately for Meg, he only continued to rub in his “amazing” relationship in her face:

“Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

According to the former Bravolebrity‘s side of the story, Kortnie was her friend who she and Jim had a threesome with early on in their marriage. This was all revealed by King when the new couple was later spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas together in January for a pals’s birthday. Not so “by chance” in the end!

Meghan has already taken care of immediately the latest accusations against her like a true queen! She shared with Us Weekly:

“I wish him well.”

As you’re likely aware, she’s already shifted as well! The RHOC alum is dating business man Christian Schauf after they connected on a dating app in March. She detailed in an article earlier this month:

“[We] did the complete ‘quarantine dating’ thing with plenty of FaceTiming but I never thought it could go anywhere since that he lives in Utah and I are now living in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles — but what the hell, it absolutely was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway… until we did. After 2 COVID-free tests and far vetting by way of a close mutual friend, Nancy Anderson, we’d the most unusual first date IRL: a masked airport pickup.”

Talk about a modern-day romance!!

But what do U make of what Jim had to say, y’all?? Think he’ll go further into these “abusive” claims? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

