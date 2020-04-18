Jim Edmonds dating woman he once allegedly had threesome with while married to ‘RHOC’ star Meghan King Edmonds

According to People magazine, Edmonds– that disclosed previously this month that he had examined favorable for the unique coronavirus — and also his brand-new love have actually been burrowed with each other for the past “few weeks” amidst the coronavirus quarantine.

The information comes complying with a turbulent split from his ex-wife, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King Edmonds, and also after she declared to have had a threesome with Edmonds and also the woman, while she was still married to the baseball fantastic.

Meghan declared in January throughout her podcast “Intimate Knowledge” that Jim Edmonds remained in Cabo San Lucas with the woman, that they allegedly had their fling with and also that Meghan defined to be a “friend” of the previous pair.

Jim Edmonds rejected the insurance claim at the time and also claimed it was “completely false.”

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend,” Jim, 49, informed Us Weekly at the time. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

Meghan King Edmonds additionally damaged down right into rips throughout the episode as she outlined her marital relationship.

“We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. … I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of,” she claimed. “And now this is the woman he’s with? … It’s just so hurtful in so many ways. And I want to share it because I don’t want to feel shame in the decisions that I made.”

Jim Edmonds swiftly reacted to his ex-wife’s cases on the exact same day, and also kept that his marital relationship to the truth star “is and has been over.”

“As far as threesomes go, there were more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” Jim Edmonds declared in feedback. “Recently, I have actually found out that she continued with a few of these females without me existing. Would that not being [sic] thought about unfaithful?”

However, Meghan King Edmonds reacted in an additional declaration to People magazine, stating: “We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend.”

The set married in 2014 after dating for a year and also a fifty percent.

They share twin young boys Hart and also Hayes, 18 months, and also child Aspen, 3.