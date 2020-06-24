Jim Edmonds bashes ‘loveless’ marriage to Meghan King Edmonds

The former skilled MLB participant added: “I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.”

Edmonds then took some digs at his estranged spouse.

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk,” he mentioned.

Over the previous few months, each Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds, 35, have accused one another of being abusive.

Edmonds and the previous “Real Housewives of Orange County” star break up in 2019 after a significant sexting scandal and additional accusations that the previous MLB participant was dishonest on his spouse with their youngsters’s nanny. Both Edmonds and the nanny denied the allegations.

The former skilled athlete filed for divorce in October 2019. The dad and mom are presently nonetheless in bitter divorce proceedings. They additionally battling over youngster assist fee quantities for his or her children, Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 2.