Jim Daly: Our nation is angry. Here is what we should do

Conventional wisdom implies that anger is at the heart of the mayhem – anger sparked from racial injustice – but such an assessment would only be partly correct.

Anger is maybe not the problem – it’s the misapplication of it.

Lyman Abbott was a 19th-century theologian who encouraged parents to show their young ones how to channel anger – not remove it.

“The child should be taught to restrain his anger; but he cannot restrain it if he has not got it. Anger is like fire – a good servant and a terrible master. Without capacity for anger, Luther could not have fought the battle of the Reformation; nor our fathers the war of the Revolution; nor our reformers the war of Emancipation.”

Abbott is discussing “righteous anger” – emotion that flows from some form of gross, unfair wrongdoing. Managed responsibly, it may change the world. Handled recklessly, it can burn it down.

As Abbott rightly alluded, righteous anger has liberated countries and released women and men from the bonds of slavery. But most of our anger is destructive – it comes because we lose get a grip on of our emotions. The English writer C.S. Lewis once referred to it as the “anesthetic of the mind” – a crutch used to process and dull our dissatisfaction. I think that he was right.

I once caused someone who, though a well-meaning person, appeared to be angry about something constantly. They were perpetually aggrieved, regularly calling offense to matters large and small. It gave them energy and a feeling of purpose – but exhausted everybody else around them.

Social media is a popular forum for this form of aggrievement. In fact, the medium thrives on controversy – but to what end? Things can quickly deteriorate in a virtual setting. Studies show that people tend to be more inclined to be rude online than face-to-face. Personally, I think it’s a wise person who avoids online arguments.

In my role, I regularly encounter individuals who disagree strongly with lots of the biblical positions I hold. Early in my own tenure as president of Focus on the Family, the organization I lead, I’d read their criticisms and sometimes bristle at them. But then it struck me – why not actually try and take a seat with them, face-to-face, and discuss it?

Some in my own circles warned against it, concerned I’d be seen as either naïve or somebody who was caving on principle. In reality, I was neither.

Over the years, I’ve met with strong ideological opponents. Some meetings went better than the others – but I discovered, typically, people are a great deal friendlier personally. Did I change their minds? In some cases, our visits helped change their perception of conservative evangelical Christians – and allowed me to begin to see the personal side of them.

We’re heading into what promises to be possibly the most divisive, contentious – and angry – presidential election within our nation’s history. If you believe the first 1 / 2 of 2020 has been rough, I don’t think we’ve seen the worst of it.

What can we do about it?

If we want to change the contentious climate we’re living in, the initial – and possibly ultimately the only real – thing we really can do is change ourselves. But that’s no small thing. At the root of destructive and unrighteous anger is failure to acknowledge the primary problem facing the entire world today – the sin in our own heart.

You’ve likely heard about the “butterfly effect” – a term derived from a scientific theory that the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil can eventually trigger a tornado in Texas. Put more practically, it’s an idea that small variances in one area can result in major changes in another.

We must still engage in people square and work together for the good of the country. But I’m the only real person I will control. The great news is that my actions – and your actions – sooner or later impact every one else’s.

Granted, it won’t make headlines or earn public accolades. But if we will each address our biggest challenge – ourselves – first, we can change the world.

