Jim Daly: Coronavirus pandemic continues on, but faith can still get us through

What great is faith in the face of a devastating and runaway infection that appears unsusceptible to our prayers to squash it?

It’s a reasonable but theologically tough concern.

My brief response to such an issue is that faith is more important than ever, lest we slip into a spiral of despondence and misery.

Since February, my household and I have actually been asking the Lord to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and we have actually thought the whole time that an all-powerful and supreme God might do so.

We still do.

But we can’ t constantly see what the Creator of the world depends on. He is at work although I can’ t plainly recognize what He’s doing. I have actually typically compared Him to a master chess gamer.

Because He can see all, God sees completion from the start. If the world is the chessboard and we’re its pieces, His very first relocation is constantly made with the last one in mind. Because we’re oblivious of the bigger strategy, however, we’re typically irritated by His actions.

Just since something does not make good sense to me, it does not indicate it does not make good sense.

If the existence of God was asserted on the lack of health problem and death, no one would think in the Divine.

For beginners and viewpoint, death belongs to the regular course of life. It’s the human condition. Second, by many price quotes, numerous countless individuals have actually been eliminated by plagues and pandemics– with lots of yielding throughout the last 2 thousand years alone.

From the “Antonine Plague” in the 2nd century that declared over 5 million individuals to the “Spanish Flu” that secured over 100 million throughout the world in the early part of the twentieth, ravaging, prevalent illness has in fact been the standard throughout history, not the exception.

For those who might question why God permits suffering, I motivate them to seek to the cross. Christianity is the just significant faith that teaches that God suffered and even passed away, a tip that He is totally knowledgeable about and understanding to our discomfort and our sorrow.

I believe the source of a lot of the existing angst is rooted in our overreliance on federal government to discover services to our issues– and an under dependence onGod Yes, our chosen authorities and other agents need to do their part– but they can just humanly do so much.

As a Christian, my hope, trust and faith are not in the president or the other members of the federal government. Nor do I position them in the extremely gifted researchers who are running all the time to establish a vaccine or discover safe and efficient treatments for those who are sickened by COVID-19

Instead, my hope and faith are discovered in Jesus Christ.

The Bible commands us to wish our chosen leaders, despite celebration or ideological bent. Strong, sound management offers the very best possibility for residents to grow in an imperfect world.

But beware – it was the Psalmist who when counseled, “Do not put your trust in princes, in mortal men, who cannot save.”

So what are we to do?

A couple of months back, I had the satisfaction of speaking with John Burke, author of a terrific book, “Imagine Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Promises, and the Exhilarating Future That Awaits You.”

In the book, John took a look at the stories of over a thousand individuals who declared a near-death experience: cosmetic surgeons, airline pilots, pastors, bank presidents, college teachers and more.

As I check out, I was struck by how rapidly we get involved the troubles of this world and stop working to expect the guarantees ofHeaven What the topics in John’s book explain is extremely lovely– a tip for Christians to not consume over the trials and adversities of this world but to rather look beyond them.

My faith advises me that our contemporary difficulties will ultimately pass. The rain will stop, the clouds will part and the sun will sooner or later shine once again. What I see is not all that is– nor will one day be.

I like the method the late Eugene Peterson when analyzed the apostle Peter’s words in the New Testament:

“Keep a cool head. Stay alert … Keep your guard up. You’re not the only ones plunged into these hard times … keep a firm grip on the faith. The suffering won’t last forever. It won’t be long before this generous God who has great plans for us in Christ—eternal and glorious plans they are!—will have you put together and on your feet for good. He gets the last word; yes, he does.”

Amen

