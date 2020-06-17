Jim Crowley rides fourth winner of week aboard Hukum | Racing News

Jim Crowley added to his opening-day treble by steering the lightly-raced Hukum to success in the King George V Stakes.

The Sea The Stars colt had made just two previous appearances for trainer Owen Burrows and owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, finishing third on his Newbury debut in September before opening his account at Kempton two months later.

Pitched in against more experienced horses in this competitive handicap, the 12-1 shot travelled powerfully for much of the mile-and-a-half journey and knuckled down well at the finish to see off 9-2 joint-favourite Kipps with a little in hand.