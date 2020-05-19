Jim Carrey Outrageously Claims That Trump And British PM Boris Johnson Are Responsible For ‘Half’ Of U.S.-U.K. COVID Deaths

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has simply created one more deranged anti-Trump cartoon even though he had promised to cease creating these disturbing items of artwork in 2020.

In his newest unhinged piece, Carrey blames President Donald Trump and U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for “half” of the coronavirus deaths of their respective international locations.

“90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!” Carrey tweeted alongside his newest cartoon, which depicted Trump and Johnson because the notorious ghost twins from the basic horror film The Shining.

In this film, a younger boy in a trance shouts the phrase “redrum” time and again, which is later discovered to be the phrase “murder” spelled backwards.

90,0000 within the US, over 40,000 within the UK. Highest demise tolls within the covid world. Half of these deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

This is immediately goes in opposition to what Carrey was saying again in January, when he swore that he was finished making anti-Trump cartoons.

“I basically didn’t bring that into 2020 with me,” stated the 58 year-old actor, based on Breitbart News. “That’s gone — pretty much, for the most part.”

“I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body,” he added on the time. “You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.”

Carrey’s hiatus from his anti-Trump artwork sadly solely lasted a couple of weeks, nonetheless, as he has since returned to creating deranged cartoon after deranged cartoon concerning the president. Just final week, we reported that Carrey made a cartoon wherein the Grim Reaper is giving Trump the center finger, with the actor implying that the Angel of Death is “jealous” of the president and the Republican Party’s so-called “death count” amidst COVID-19.

“Grim reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP’s ability to double the death toll,” he captioned the cartoon.

Carrey actually must discover a treatment for his Trump derangement syndrome, as he clearly has one of many worst circumstances in Hollywood, and that’s saying quite a bit!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 18, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

