Jilted lover shoots bride-to-be and her father dead as they danced together in India

This may be the moment a bride-to-be and her father were shot dead by the man she refused to marry – just two days before her wedding to somebody else.

Anchal and her father Rajkumar were killed as they danced together at home in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, June 28.

Video footage has emerged showing as soon as the party was suddenly interrupted by way of a series of gunshots, before Anchal fell to the floor.

Anchal and her father Rajkumar were killed as they danced together at home in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, June 28

Her father had already been killed, and her brother was left wounded.

Police chief Akhilesh Narayan Sing said: ‘The accused Saagar and his accomplices reached the girl’s house around midnight and began firing senselessly at the victims’ family.

‘Anchal and two other family were directly hit although some ran for safety,’ according to the police report.

Video footage has emerged showing the moment the party was suddenly interrupted by a group of gunshots, before Anchal fell to the floor

Anchal’s elder brother Aman said the gunman wished to marry his sister but she turned him down.

As they celebrated her upcoming marriage to some other man, the suspect resulted in at the party with five friends on motorbikes and opened fire.

Police have arrested two men however the jilted lover suspect remains at large.